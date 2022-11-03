CIGNA Non-GAAP EPS of $6.04 beats by $0.33, revenue of $45.28B beats by $570M
Nov. 03, 2022
- CIGNA press release (NYSE:CI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.04 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $45.28B (+2.2% Y/Y) beats by $570M.
- Cigna's outlook for full year 2022 adjusted revenues is projected to be at least $179 billion from prior outlook of $178 billion vs $179.89B consensus. Cigna’s outlook for full year 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations is projected to be at least $7.23 billion, or at least $23.10 per share from prior outlook of $22.90 vs $23.01 consensus. Additionally, this outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2022 dividends.
- Total customer relationships at third quarter 2022 grew by 4% year to date to 192.5 million.
- The total medical customer base at third quarter 2022 grew to 18.0 million, an increase of 873,000 customers year to date, driven by growth in U.S. Commercial fee-based client relationships, partially offset by a decrease in U.S. Government inclusive of the divestiture of the Medicaid5 business.
- The Cigna Healthcare MCR7 of 80.8% for third quarter 2022 compares to 83.5% for third quarter 2021, reflecting lower medical costs primarily due to decreased direct COVID-19 costs.
