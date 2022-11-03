CIGNA Non-GAAP EPS of $6.04 beats by $0.33, revenue of $45.28B beats by $570M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:02 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • CIGNA press release (NYSE:CI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.04 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $45.28B (+2.2% Y/Y) beats by $570M.
  • Cigna's outlook for full year 2022 adjusted revenues is projected to be at least $179 billion from prior outlook of $178 billion vs $179.89B consensus. Cigna’s outlook for full year 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations is projected to be at least $7.23 billion, or at least $23.10 per share from prior outlook of $22.90 vs $23.01 consensus. Additionally, this outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2022 dividends.
  • Total customer relationships at third quarter 2022 grew by 4% year to date to 192.5 million.
  • The total medical customer base at third quarter 2022 grew to 18.0 million, an increase of 873,000 customers year to date, driven by growth in U.S. Commercial fee-based client relationships, partially offset by a decrease in U.S. Government inclusive of the divestiture of the Medicaid5 business.
  • The Cigna Healthcare MCR7 of 80.8% for third quarter 2022 compares to 83.5% for third quarter 2021, reflecting lower medical costs primarily due to decreased direct COVID-19 costs.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.