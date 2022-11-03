Lexington Realty Trust FFO of $0.17 in-line, revenue of $80.09M beats by $0.1M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:04 AM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lexington Realty Trust press release (NYSE:LXP): Q3 FFO of $0.17 in-line.
- Revenue of $80.09M (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.1M.
- Completed 0.3 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 47.0% and 40.7%, respectively.
- Invested an aggregate of $70.6 million in six ongoing development projects.
- Completed construction of a 1.1 million square foot warehouse/distribution facility in the Columbus, Ohio market.
- Amended unsecured credit facility extending the maturity of the revolving credit portion to July 2026.
- Repurchased and retired 5.6 million common shares for an average price of $10.16 per share and increased repurchase authorization by 10.0 million common shares.
- Disposed of three properties for an aggregate gross sale price of $92.0 million
