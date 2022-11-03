Aurinia Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.13, revenue of $55.78M beats by $19.38M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:05 AM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Aurinia Pharma press release (NASDAQ:AUPH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $55.78M (+280.5% Y/Y) beats by $19.38M.
- “During the third quarter, we demonstrated progress across many key commercial metrics for LUPKYNIS, including an increased total number of patients on therapy, improved patient start form conversion rates and processing speed, and sustained patient adherence, in comparison to the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Unfortunately, we experienced a slight decline in new patient start forms over the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is potentially the result of reduced lupus nephritis diagnoses and patient visits in the quarter,” said Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “Given these current market dynamics, we are adjusting our net revenue guidance to $100-105 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022. We are also providing preliminary net revenue guidance from product sales of LUPKYNIS for 2023 in the range of $120-140 million.”
