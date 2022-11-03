Ball Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 misses by $0.05, revenue of $3.95B beats by $60M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:05 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Ball press release (NYSE:BALL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $3.95B (+11.3% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Completed sale of Russian business operations; $530 million in cash proceeds used for debt reduction
  • Global beverage can shipments up 5.7% in third quarter, excluding Russia
  • Strong aerospace backlog and contracts won-not-booked of $3.0 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively
  • Developed and executed plan to enable at least $150 million of combined fixed and variable cost savings in 2023
  • Beyond 2022, positioned business to achieve long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of 10 to 15 percent, inclusive of divested Russian operating earnings headwind

