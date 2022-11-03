Murphy Oil Non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 beats by $0.23, revenue of $1.3B beats by $325.09M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:07 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Murphy Oil press release (NYSE:MUR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.84 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+106.1% Y/Y) beats by $325.09M.
- Production for the third quarter averaged 188.5 MBOEPD with 51 percent oil and 57 percent liquids, bove the top end of guidance.
- The company announced the redemption of $200M of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2025, which when completed will achieve the top-end 2022 debt reduction goal of $650M.
- “By the end of this year, we will have reduced our total debt to approximately $1.8 billion,” stated Jenkins. “Upon reaching this goal, we can begin Murphy 2.0 of our capital allocation framework in 2023, allowing us to allocate 25 percent of adjusted free cash flow2 to shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividend increases.”
Comments (1)