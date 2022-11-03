Pediatrix Medical Group GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.11, revenue of $489.92M misses by $21.54M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:09 AM ETPediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Pediatrix Medical Group press release (NYSE:MD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $489.92M (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $21.54M.
  • Income from continuing operations of $29 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million.
  • Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $8.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $387.4 million on December 31, 2021, and net accounts receivable were $294.4 million
  • For the third quarter of 2022, Pediatrix generated cash from continuing operations of $88.4 million, compared to $67.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

