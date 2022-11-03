WESCO reports Q3 mixed earnings; narrows FY22 outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 6:11 AM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC), WCC.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WESCO press release (NYSE:WCC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.49 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $5.4B (+14.2% Y/Y) misses by $100M. Organic sales growth of 17%.
  • Record backlog as of September 30, 2022, up more than 60% YOY and up approximately 5% sequentially.
  • Record adjusted operating profit of $415M, up 48% Y/Y; record adjusted operating margin of 7.6%, up 170 basis points Y/Y and 50 basis points sequentially.
  • Record adjusted EBITDA of $466M, up 41% Y/Y; record adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.6%, up 160 basis points Y/Y and 50 basis points sequentially.
  • Narrowing 2022 outlook for adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $15.80 to $16.20, or up 58% to 62% versus prior year vs. consensus of $16.08.

