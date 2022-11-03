Prestige Consumer Healthcare GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.02, revenue of $289.3M beats by $6.07M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:13 AM ETPrestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare press release (NYSE:PBH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $289.3M (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.07M.
- The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for second quarter fiscal 2023 was $57.5 million, compared to $61.2 million during the prior year comparable period.
- In the second quarter fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares at a total investment of $12.3 million.
- FY 2023 Outlook: Revenue $1,120 to $1,130M vs $1.12B Consensus.
- Diluted EPS $4.18 to $4.23 vs $4.20 Consensus
