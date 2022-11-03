Landsea Homes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.17, revenue of $335.6M misses by $12.7M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:13 AM ETLandsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), LSEAWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Landsea Homes press release (NASDAQ:LSEA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $335.6M (+56.7% Y/Y) misses by $12.7M.
  • Total homes delivered increased 43% to 543 homes at an average sales price of $601,000 compared to 380 homes delivered at an average sales price of $550,000 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net new home orders were 257 homes with a dollar value of $165.5 million, an average sales price of $644,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 1.5 sales per active community.
  • Total homes in backlog increased 18% to 1,285 homes with a dollar value of $741.1 million and an average sales price of $577,000 at September 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $47.4 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year period.
  • 2022 Outlook: Fourth quarter 2022, New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 750 to 800; Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $560,000 to $580,000; Home sales gross margin to be approximately 20% on a GAAP basis, or 26% to 27% on an adjusted basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.