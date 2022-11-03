Landsea Homes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.17, revenue of $335.6M misses by $12.7M
- Landsea Homes press release (NASDAQ:LSEA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $335.6M (+56.7% Y/Y) misses by $12.7M.
- Total homes delivered increased 43% to 543 homes at an average sales price of $601,000 compared to 380 homes delivered at an average sales price of $550,000 in the third quarter of 2021.
- Net new home orders were 257 homes with a dollar value of $165.5 million, an average sales price of $644,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 1.5 sales per active community.
- Total homes in backlog increased 18% to 1,285 homes with a dollar value of $741.1 million and an average sales price of $577,000 at September 30, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $47.4 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year period.
- 2022 Outlook: Fourth quarter 2022, New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 750 to 800; Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $560,000 to $580,000; Home sales gross margin to be approximately 20% on a GAAP basis, or 26% to 27% on an adjusted basis.
