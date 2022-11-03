Deluxe Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.05, revenue of $555M beats by $25.45M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:18 AM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Deluxe press release (NYSE:DLX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $555M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $25.45M.
  • Delivered consolidated revenue growth of 4.3% in the third quarter, led by Payments, Promotional Solutions, and Checks

  • The Company continues to expect the following for full-year 2022:

    • Revenue growth of 8% to 10% as reported (9.28% consensus); or 10% to 12% excluding the impact of business exits
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 18.5% to 19.0%
    • Capital expenditures of approximately $105 million

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.