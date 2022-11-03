Deluxe Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.05, revenue of $555M beats by $25.45M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:18 AM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deluxe press release (NYSE:DLX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $555M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $25.45M.
- Delivered consolidated revenue growth of 4.3% in the third quarter, led by Payments, Promotional Solutions, and Checks
The Company continues to expect the following for full-year 2022:
- Revenue growth of 8% to 10% as reported (9.28% consensus); or 10% to 12% excluding the impact of business exits
- Adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 18.5% to 19.0%
- Capital expenditures of approximately $105 million
