OneConnect Financial receives NYSE non-compliance letter

Nov. 03, 2022 6:18 AM ETOneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) has received NYSE notification related to its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards.
  • Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of its security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • OneConnect (OCFT) has six months following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.