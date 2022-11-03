OneConnect Financial receives NYSE non-compliance letter
Nov. 03, 2022 6:18 AM ETOneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) has received NYSE notification related to its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards.
- Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of its security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- OneConnect (OCFT) has six months following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
Comments