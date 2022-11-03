Warren Buffett-backed BYD reported record October sales growth of ~169% Y/Y

Nov. 03, 2022

  • Chinese EV maker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) announced on Thursday it sold 217,816 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in October, up 168.78% Y/Y from 81,040 units and up 8.23% from 201,259 units in September.
  • Of total sales, 217,518 units were passenger cars and 298 units were commercial vehicles.
  • Pure electric vehicle sales up 150.19% Y/Y to 103,157 units,
  • The number of plug-in hybrid vehicles up 194.97% Y/Y to 114,361 units.
  • The company sold 9,529 NEVs in overseas markets, up 23.18% M/M.
  • On YTD basis, the company's sales grew 233.92% Y/Y to 1,397,870 units.
  • Peers, Li Auto (LI) delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, +31% Y/Y, XPEV (XPEV) delivered 5,101 Smart EVs in October 2022, -50% Y/Y and Nio (NIO) delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, +31% Y/Y.
  • Last week, the company reported net sales growth of 115.6% Y/Y in Q3 and +350% Y/Y growth in net profit.
  • A quick look at the company's monthly sales trend:

