Nov. 03, 2022
- Chinese EV maker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) announced on Thursday it sold 217,816 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in October, up 168.78% Y/Y from 81,040 units and up 8.23% from 201,259 units in September.
- Of total sales, 217,518 units were passenger cars and 298 units were commercial vehicles.
- Pure electric vehicle sales up 150.19% Y/Y to 103,157 units,
- The number of plug-in hybrid vehicles up 194.97% Y/Y to 114,361 units.
- The company sold 9,529 NEVs in overseas markets, up 23.18% M/M.
- On YTD basis, the company's sales grew 233.92% Y/Y to 1,397,870 units.
- Peers, Li Auto (LI) delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, +31% Y/Y, XPEV (XPEV) delivered 5,101 Smart EVs in October 2022, -50% Y/Y and Nio (NIO) delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, +31% Y/Y.
- Last week, the company reported net sales growth of 115.6% Y/Y in Q3 and +350% Y/Y growth in net profit.
- A quick look at the company's monthly sales trend:
