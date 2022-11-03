ProKidney gets UK drug regulator nod to start trial recruitment for kidney disease therapy
Nov. 03, 2022 6:31 AM ETProKidney Corp. (PROK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) received clearance from U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the study protocol of a phase 3 trial of its medicine REACT for diabetic chronic kidney disease.
- The decision by the U.K. drug regulator now allows ProKidney to begin patient recruitment in the phase 3 study called proact 1 (REGEN-006) at sites in the U.K. to evaluate REACT (REnal Autologous Cell Therapy).
- In addition, ProKidney said it received favorable scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the adequacy of its phase 3 development program, consisting of proact 1 and proact 2, to support an eventual marketing authorization application (MAA).
- “We are extremely pleased to announce that the MHRA has granted allowance to ProKidney to open sites in the UK, accepting the proact 1 study protocol that is already underway in the US and Canada," said ProKidney CEO Tim Bertram.
- The company noted that the study called proact 2 (REGEN-016) will begin enrolling patients in early 2023.
