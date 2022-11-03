Denbury Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.05, revenue of $439.49M beats by $36.36M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:32 AM ETDenbury Inc. (DEN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Denbury press release (NYSE:DEN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $439.49M (+27.9% Y/Y) beats by $36.36M.
- The company anticipates approximately $135 million for total fourth quarter 2022 capital expenditures.
Fourth quarter 2022 sales volumes are expected in a range of 47,500 to 49,000 BOE/d, with the midpoint up nearly two and a half percent from the third quarter as a result of incremental production from multiple projects in the Company’s 2022 capital program. These predicted fourth quarter 2022 sales volumes are slightly lower than original expectations due to timing associated with equipment and materials delays, which should benefit production in early 2023.
