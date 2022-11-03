IVERIC bio GAAP EPS of -$0.35 beats by $0.06
Nov. 03, 2022 6:33 AM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- IVERIC bio press release (NASDAQ:ISEE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.35 beats by $0.06.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $321 million in cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities, which reflects the impact of its $50 million initial borrowing under its term loan debt financing facility with Hercules and SVB.
- The Company estimates its year-end 2022 cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities to range between $265 and $275 million. The Company estimates that its cash, cash equivalents, available for sale securities and committed loan facilities will be sufficient to fund its planned capital expenditure requirements, debt service obligations and operating expenses through at least mid-2024.
