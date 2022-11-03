Westlake Chemical Partners GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.04, revenue of $415.12M beats by $48.64M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:34 AM ETWestlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical Partners press release (NYSE:WLKP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $415.12M (+41.2% Y/Y) beats by $48.64M.
- Cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 were $115.5 million, an increase of $16.0 million compared to third quarter 2021 cash flows from operating activities of $99.5 million due to higher net income.
- For the three months ended September 30, 2022, MLP distributable cash flow was $16.7 million, an increase of $3.7 million compared to third quarter 2021 MLP distributable cash flow of $13.0 million.
