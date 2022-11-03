AmerisourceBergen Non-GAAP EPS of $2.60 beats by $0.02, revenue of $61.17B beats by $610M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:34 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AmerisourceBergen press release (NYSE:ABC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.60 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $61.17B (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $610M.
  • Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 3.44 percent in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, an increase of 4 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.21 percent in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, an increase of 3 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter.
  • 2023 Outlook: Revenue growth to be in the range of 5 to 7 percent; On a constant currency basis, revenue growth to be in the range of 6 to 8 percent; U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue growth to be in the range of 6 to 8 percent; International Healthcare Solutions revenue decline to be in the range of 1 to 5 percent; International Healthcare Solutions constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 8 to 12 percent;
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.30 to $11.60, representing growth of 2 to 5 percent; On a constant currency basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share growth to be in the range of 4 to 7 percent; Excluding contributions related to COVID-19, adjusted diluted earnings per share growth to be in the range of 7 to 9 percent; On a constant currency basis excluding contributions related to COVID-19, adjusted diluted earnings per share growth to be in the range of 9 to 11 percent

