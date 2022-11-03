ITT Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.03, revenue of $753.6M beats by $2.19M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:35 AM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ITT press release (NYSE:ITT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $753.6M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.19M.
- We now expect revenue growth of 8%, and 12% on an organic basis driven by the strong year-to-date performance. The revenue guidance assumes a continued reduction in sales in Russia stemming from the war in Ukraine, which we estimate will impact revenue by approximately $85 million for the full year. Our revised guidance for segment operating margin, EPS and free cash flow reflects the impact of continued disruptions in the global supply chain and continued cost inflation which we anticipate will persist throughout 2022. As a result, we now expect segment operating margin of approximately 17.0%, and adjusted segment operating margin of approximately 17.6%, up 40 bps for the full year; free cash flow of $135 million to $165 million, representing free cash flow margin of 5% to 6% for the full year; EPS of $4.20 to $4.30, and adjusted EPS of $4.35 to $4.45 vs consensus of $4.43 , up 7% to 10% for the full year.
