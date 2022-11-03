Emerald Expositions GAAP EPS of $0.41, revenue of $62.4M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:36 AM ETEmerald Holding, Inc. (EEX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Emerald Expositions press release (NYSE:EEX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.41.
- Revenue of $62.4M (-18.4% Y/Y).
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $153.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.6 million in the comparable period of the prior year.
Capital expenditures were $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Free Cash Flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $150.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
