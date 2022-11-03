Emerald Expositions GAAP EPS of $0.41, revenue of $62.4M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:36 AM ETEmerald Holding, Inc. (EEX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Emerald Expositions press release (NYSE:EEX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.41.
  • Revenue of $62.4M (-18.4% Y/Y).
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $153.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.6 million in the comparable period of the prior year. 

  • Capital expenditures were $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Free Cash Flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $150.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.