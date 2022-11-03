Marriott Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.32B misses by $10M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:37 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Marriott press release (NASDAQ:MAR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $5.32B (+34.7% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Third quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 36.3 percent worldwide, 28.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 66.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 third quarter;
  • Third quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.8 percent worldwide and 3.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada, while RevPAR declined 2.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 third quarter;
  • The company added roughly 14,000 rooms globally during the third quarter, including approximately 8,700 rooms in international markets and nearly 3,900 conversion rooms;
  • Q4 Outlook:
  • Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR gowth:
  • Worldwide growth of 2-4%
  • U.S. & Canada 4-6%
  • International -2% to flat
  • FY22 Outlook: Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR gowth:
  • Worldwide growth of -5 - -3%
  • U.S. & Canada -2% to flat%
  • International -13% - -11%.
  • Gross rooms growth: approx. 4.5%
  • Deletions approx. 1.5%
  • Net rooms growth approx. 3%.

