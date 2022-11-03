New Gold Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.01, revenue of $151.2M misses by $0.25M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:38 AM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • New Gold press release (NYSE:NGD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $151.2M (-15.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.25M.
  • Gold equivalent ("gold eq.") production for the quarter of 91,021 ounces (70,147 ounces of gold, 8.5 million pounds of copper and 142,672 ounces of silver)
  • Operating expenses of $1,069 per gold eq. ounce4
  • All-in sustaining costs2 of $1,637 per gold eq. ounce, including total cash costs2 of $1,114 per gold eq. ounce
  • Average realized gold price2 of $1,727 per ounce and average realized copper price2 of $3.42 per pound

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.