New Gold Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.01, revenue of $151.2M misses by $0.25M
- New Gold press release (NYSE:NGD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $151.2M (-15.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.25M.
- Gold equivalent ("gold eq.") production for the quarter of 91,021 ounces (70,147 ounces of gold, 8.5 million pounds of copper and 142,672 ounces of silver)
- Operating expenses of $1,069 per gold eq. ounce4
- All-in sustaining costs2 of $1,637 per gold eq. ounce, including total cash costs2 of $1,114 per gold eq. ounce
- Average realized gold price2 of $1,727 per ounce and average realized copper price2 of $3.42 per pound
