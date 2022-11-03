Advanced Drainage Systems reports FQ2 earnings miss; narrows FY23 revenue guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 6:43 AM ETAdvanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Advanced Drainage Systems press release (NYSE:WMS): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.80 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $884.2M (+25.2% Y/Y) misses by $43.84M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 59.7% to $263.2M.
  • "Taking this into account, we are lowering our fiscal year guidance for revenue to our original Fiscal 2023 guidance of $3.100 billion to $3.200 billion vs. consensus of $3.34B (prior $3.250 billion to $3.350 billion). Adjusted EBITDA is unchanged and expected to be in the range of $900 to $940 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $175 million.

