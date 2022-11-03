1-800 FLOWERS.COM Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.52 beats by $0.03, revenue of $303.6M beats by $7.83M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:47 AM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 1-800 FLOWERS.COM press release (NASDAQ:FLWS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.52 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $303.6M (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $7.83M.
- Gross profit margin for the quarter was 33.4%, compared with 40.6% in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss1 for the quarter was $28.0 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $5.3 million in the prior year period.
- Expects Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in a range of $75 million to $80 million
Expects to Generate Free Cash Flow1 in Excess of $75 million in Fiscal Year 2023; Representing a More Than $135 Million Improvement as Compared to the Prior Year.
