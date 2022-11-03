1-800 FLOWERS.COM Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.52 beats by $0.03, revenue of $303.6M beats by $7.83M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:47 AM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • 1-800 FLOWERS.COM press release (NASDAQ:FLWS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.52 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $303.6M (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $7.83M.
  • Gross profit margin for the quarter was 33.4%, compared with 40.6% in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss1 for the quarter was $28.0 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $5.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Expects Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in a range of $75 million to $80 million

  • Expects to Generate Free Cash Flow1 in Excess of $75 million in Fiscal Year 2023; Representing a More Than $135 Million Improvement as Compared to the Prior Year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.