NuStar GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.09, revenue of $413.24M misses by $50.37M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:48 AM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NuStar press release (NYSE:NS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $413.24M (+0.2% Y/Y) misses by $50.37M.
- adjusted EBITDA of $177 million
Permian Crude System Volumes Hit Record-Breaking Average of 580,000 Barrels Per Day/Expect to Exit 2022 at Approximately 600,000 Barrels Per Day
Refined Product Volumes Still Tracking at Pre-Pandemic Levels
West Coast Renewable Fuels Network Continues to Grow with Two New Renewable Fuel Projects
Debt Metrics Continue to Improve Significantly
- "We expect to generate full-year 2022 net income in the range of $193 to $206 million and full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $700 to $730 million"
Comments