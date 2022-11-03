Restaurant Brands rallies after strong results at Burger King feed earnings beat

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) rallied in early trading on Thursday after topping estimates with its Q3 earnings report.

Comparable sales rose 9.1% during the quarter, led by a 10.3% gain for the Burger King chain vs. 8.8% consensus. Comparable sales rose 9.8% for the Tim Hortons chain vs. 8.0% consensus and were 3.1% higher for the Popeyes chain vs. 2.8% consensus.

Digital sales increased 26% Y/Y to approximately $3.4B to rep about a third of system-wide sales.

Net income was $530M vs. $329M a year ago. The improvement was primarily driven by income tax benefit in the current year compared to an income tax expense in the prior year, increases in segment income in the TH and PLK segments, the inclusion of FHS segment income, a favorable change from other operating expenses (income), net, and the non-recurrence of a loss on early extinguishment of debt. Those factors were partially offset by unfavorable FX movements, a decrease in BK segment income, an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, an increase in Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, and an increase in interest expense, net.

On the balance sheet, QSR had total debt of $13.4B, net debt of $12.5B, and net leverage was 5.2X at the end of the quarter.

Shares of QSR rose 4.08% in premarket trading after the earnings topper.