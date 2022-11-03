Aptiv Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.28, revenue of $4.61B beats by $310M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:51 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Aptiv press release (NYSE:APTV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $4.61B (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
  • The company expects FY2022 adjusted EPS of $3.30 vs. consensus of $3.21.
  • "Strong third quarter results are a testament to our ability to execute well despite the ongoing macroeconomic pressures. In the quarter, we continued to demonstrate strong growth over underlying vehicle production, and achieved record year-to-date bookings," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on strengthening our business foundation, which we believe will further improve our performance in 2023."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.