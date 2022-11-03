Aptiv Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.28, revenue of $4.61B beats by $310M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:51 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aptiv press release (NYSE:APTV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.28.
- Revenue of $4.61B (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
- The company expects FY2022 adjusted EPS of $3.30 vs. consensus of $3.21.
- "Strong third quarter results are a testament to our ability to execute well despite the ongoing macroeconomic pressures. In the quarter, we continued to demonstrate strong growth over underlying vehicle production, and achieved record year-to-date bookings," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on strengthening our business foundation, which we believe will further improve our performance in 2023."
