Kontoor Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.18, revenue of $606.52M misses by $8.46M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:54 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kontoor Brands press release (NYSE:KTB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $606.52M (-7.0% Y/Y) misses by $8.46M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue is now expected to increase approximately 4% compared to prior guidance of up approximately 6% vs. consensus growth of 3.19%; Gross margin is now expected to approximate 43%; Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.40, compared to prior guidance of $4.40 to $4.50 vs. consensus of $4.09; Capital Expenditures are expected to be in the range of $30M to $35M; effective tax rate of approximately 20%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.