Kontoor Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.18, revenue of $606.52M misses by $8.46M
Nov. 03, 2022 6:54 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kontoor Brands press release (NYSE:KTB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $606.52M (-7.0% Y/Y) misses by $8.46M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue is now expected to increase approximately 4% compared to prior guidance of up approximately 6% vs. consensus growth of 3.19%; Gross margin is now expected to approximate 43%; Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.40, compared to prior guidance of $4.40 to $4.50 vs. consensus of $4.09; Capital Expenditures are expected to be in the range of $30M to $35M; effective tax rate of approximately 20%.
