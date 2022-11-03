Tuya receives NYSE non-compliance letter

Nov. 03, 2022 6:55 AM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange related to its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards due to the trading price of its ADSs.
  • Pursuant to NYSE rule 802.01C, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification.
 

