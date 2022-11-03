Under Armour Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.57B beats by $20M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:56 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)UABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Under Armour press release (NYSE:UAA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.57B (+1.3% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Shares +2.8% PM.
  • Wholesale revenue increased 4 percent to $948 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue decreased 4 percent to $577 million due to a 9 percent decline in owned and operated store revenue partially offset by a 4 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 36 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business during the quarter.
  • FY23 Outlook: Revenue is expected to grow at a low single-digit percentage rate compared to the previous expectation of 5 to 7 percent growth due primarily to a more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency. Currency-neutral revenue is expected to be up at a mid-single-digit percentage rate compared to the previous expectation of 7 to 9 percent growth.
  • Gross margin remains unchanged from the previous outlook of a 375 to 425 basis point decline.
  • Selling, general & administrative expenses are expected to be down slightly against the prior year as the company manages costs amid uncertain market conditions.
  • Operating income is expected to reach $270 to $290 million compared to the previous range of $300 to $325 million. Excluding an expense related to ongoing litigation matters, adjusted operating income is expected to reach $290 to $310 million compared to the previous range of $310 to $335 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.56 to $0.60 compared to the previous expectation of $0.61 to $0.67. This includes a $0.28 benefit related to a tax valuation allowance release expected to be realized during the fiscal year. Of this $0.28 benefit, $0.16 is related to prior restructuring. Additionally, there is a $0.04 negative impact from a legal expense related to ongoing litigation matters. Excluding these net positive impacts of $0.12, adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.44 to $0.48 ($0.44 consensus) compared to the previous expectation of $0.47 to $0.53.
  • Capital expenditures remain unchanged from an expectation of approximately $225 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.