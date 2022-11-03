Urban One GAAP EPS of $0.08, revenue of $121.4M

Nov. 03, 2022 6:56 AM ETUrban One, Inc. (UONEK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Urban One press release (NASDAQ:UONEK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.08.
  • Revenue of $121.4M (+8.9% Y/Y).

  • Interest expense decreased to approximately $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to approximately $15.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • The Company made cash interest payments of approximately $29.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to cash interest payments of approximately $31.6 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately $25.0 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of approximately 91.1% of par, resulting in a net gain on retirement of debt of approximately $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 100,803 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of $439,000.

