Hyatt Hotels Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.39

Nov. 03, 2022 6:59 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hyatt Hotels press release (NYSE:H): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.39.
  • The Co. reported total fee revenue that exceeded 2019 by 50%, raised our full year 2022 Net Rooms Growth outlook to approximately 6.5%, and expanded our pipeline to 114,000 rooms.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $252 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $110 million in the third quarter of 2021. Apple Leisure Group ("ALG") contributed $78 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 45.9% to $133.31 and comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 35.6% to $147.70 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR increased 47.4% to $177.24 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Comparable owned and leased hotels operating margin improved to 24.1% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • All-inclusive Net Package RevPAR was $176.61 and all-inclusive Average Daily Rate was $243.75 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • 2022 Outlook: System-Wide RevPAR 60% to 65%; Net Rooms Growth Approx. 6.5%.
  • Shares +0.17% PM.

