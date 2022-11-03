Hyatt Hotels Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.39
Nov. 03, 2022 6:59 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels press release (NYSE:H): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.39.
- The Co. reported total fee revenue that exceeded 2019 by 50%, raised our full year 2022 Net Rooms Growth outlook to approximately 6.5%, and expanded our pipeline to 114,000 rooms.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $252 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $110 million in the third quarter of 2021. Apple Leisure Group ("ALG") contributed $78 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022.
- Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 45.9% to $133.31 and comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 35.6% to $147.70 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR increased 47.4% to $177.24 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Comparable owned and leased hotels operating margin improved to 24.1% in the third quarter of 2022.
- All-inclusive Net Package RevPAR was $176.61 and all-inclusive Average Daily Rate was $243.75 in the third quarter of 2022.
- 2022 Outlook: System-Wide RevPAR 60% to 65%; Net Rooms Growth Approx. 6.5%.
- Shares +0.17% PM.
