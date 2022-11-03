Quanta Services reports Q3 earnings; updates FY22 guidance range

Nov. 03, 2022 7:00 AM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Quanta Services press release (NYSE:PWR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 in-line.
  • Revenue of $4.46B (+33.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $467.4M.
  • Cash Flow from Operations of $343.4M and strong Free Cash Flow.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations of $6.8B and Total Backlog of $20.9B.
  • Confirming Full-Year 2022 Financial Expectations: For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Quanta now expects revenues to range between $16.80 billion and $17.00 billion vs. consensus of $16.81B, net income attributable to common stock to range between $473 million and $507 million, diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $3.19 and $3.43 and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $6.15 and $6.39 vs. consensus of $6.30. Additionally, Quanta now expects EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $1.44 billion and $1.49 billion, adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $1.65 billion and $1.70 billion, and free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $600 million and $700 million for the full year ending December 31, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.