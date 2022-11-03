Quanta Services reports Q3 earnings; updates FY22 guidance range
Nov. 03, 2022 7:00 AM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Quanta Services press release (NYSE:PWR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 in-line.
- Revenue of $4.46B (+33.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $467.4M.
- Cash Flow from Operations of $343.4M and strong Free Cash Flow.
- Remaining Performance Obligations of $6.8B and Total Backlog of $20.9B.
- Confirming Full-Year 2022 Financial Expectations: For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Quanta now expects revenues to range between $16.80 billion and $17.00 billion vs. consensus of $16.81B, net income attributable to common stock to range between $473 million and $507 million, diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to range between $3.19 and $3.43 and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $6.15 and $6.39 vs. consensus of $6.30. Additionally, Quanta now expects EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $1.44 billion and $1.49 billion, adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $1.65 billion and $1.70 billion, and free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) to range between $600 million and $700 million for the full year ending December 31, 2022.
