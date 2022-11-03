ConocoPhillips raises dividend by ~11% to $0.51/share; boosts share buyback plan by $20B

Nov. 03, 2022 7:06 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declares $0.51/share quarterly dividend, 10.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.46.
  • Forward yield 1.61%
  • Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.
  • Additionally, the company announced a variable return of cash of $0.70/share, payable Jan. 13, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27, 2022.
  • The company also announced the board of directors approved a $20B increase in the existing share repurchase program to $45B, consistent with the company’s plan for future share repurchases.
  • Since program inception in late 2016, the company has repurchased $20.7B in shares.
  • See COP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.