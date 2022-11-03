ConocoPhillips raises dividend by ~11% to $0.51/share; boosts share buyback plan by $20B
Nov. 03, 2022
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declares $0.51/share quarterly dividend, 10.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.46.
- Forward yield 1.61%
- Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.
- Additionally, the company announced a variable return of cash of $0.70/share, payable Jan. 13, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27, 2022.
- The company also announced the board of directors approved a $20B increase in the existing share repurchase program to $45B, consistent with the company’s plan for future share repurchases.
- Since program inception in late 2016, the company has repurchased $20.7B in shares.
