ConocoPhillips Non-GAAP EPS of $3.60 beats by $0.16, hikes dividend , $20B buyback

Nov. 03, 2022 7:01 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ConocoPhillips press release (NYSE:COP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.60 beats by $0.16.
  • Increased quarterly dividend by 11% to 51 cents per share and raised existing share repurchase authorization by $20 billion.
  • Production for the third quarter of 2022 was 1,754 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED), an increase of 210 MBOED from the same period a year ago.

  • Fourth-quarter 2022 production is expected to be 1.74 to 1.80 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED). The company’s full-year expected production remains unchanged at 1.74 MMBOED.

  • The company updated its 2022 operating capital guidance to $8.1 billion versus the prior guidance of $7.8 billion, reflecting inflationary impacts and partner-operated well mix in the Lower 48. This guidance excludes $1.7 billion of capital associated with the closed acquisitions of an additional 10% interest in APLNG and bolt-on acquisitions in the Lower 48.

  • Full-year guidance for adjusted operating cost is $7.7 billion versus the prior guidance of $7.5 billion, reflecting inflationary impacts in the Lower 48. Full-year guidance for depreciation, depletion and amortization has decreased from $7.6 billion to $7.5 billion. Full-year guidance for adjusted corporate segment net loss remains at $0.9 billion.

