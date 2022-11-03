Wayfair Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.11 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.8B misses by $10M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:02 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Wayfair press release (NYSE:W): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.11 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.8B (-10.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Shares +2.2% PM.
- U.S. net revenue of $2.4 billion decreased $155 million, down 6.0% year over year
- International net revenue of $0.4 billion decreased $126 million, down 24.0% year over year. International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was (22.6)%
- Gross profit was $824 million or 29.0% of total net revenue
- Net loss was $283 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $(124) million
- Diluted loss per share was $2.66
