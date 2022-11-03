Wayfair Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.11 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.8B misses by $10M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:02 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Wayfair press release (NYSE:W): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.11 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $2.8B (-10.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Shares +2.2% PM.
  • U.S. net revenue of $2.4 billion decreased $155 million, down 6.0% year over year
    • International net revenue of $0.4 billion decreased $126 million, down 24.0% year over year. International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was (22.6)%
    • Gross profit was $824 million or 29.0% of total net revenue
    • Net loss was $283 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $(124) million
    • Diluted loss per share was $2.66

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.