Chimera Investment GAAP EPS of -$0.88 misses by $0.56, Net interest income of $104.84M misses by $5.72M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:03 AM ETChimera Investment Corporation (CIM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chimera Investment press release (NYSE:CIM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.88 misses by $0.56.
- Net interest income of $104.84M (-29.7% Y/Y) misses by $5.72M.
- CEO comment: "Since quarter end, we have increased our cash position, entered into an additional $1.1 billion of hedges, closed a new non-mark-to-market financing facility, expect to close a purchase of jumbo prime loans into another long-term non-mark-to-market structure, and lastly, completed a $145 million securitization. We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of new market opportunities and that our patience and investment discipline will benefit our shareholders over the long-term.”
