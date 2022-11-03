Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) +3.6% pre-market Thursday after saying plans ti separate its North American and Argentine business units into two independent public companies.

Lithium Americas (LAC) will hold the company's 100% interest in Thacker Pass lithium project under development in the U.S., plus the company's holdings in Green Technology Metals Ltd. and Ascend Elements Inc.

Lithium International will hold the company's 44.8% interest in Caucharí-Olaroz and 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Argentina, plus the company's 17% stake in Arena Minerals Inc.

"We have reinforced our beliefs that separating the North American and Argentine businesses will facilitate unlocking the full potential of their significant asset base to deliver maximum value to our shareholders and other stakeholders," President and CEO Jonathan Evans said.

Lithium Americas (LAC) "has insanely good assets and they own two of them 100%," Manuel Paul Dipold writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.