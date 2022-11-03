Datadog reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 and initiates Q4 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 7:04 AM ET Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Datadog press release (NASDAQ:DDOG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $436.5M (+61.4% Y/Y) beats by $22.24M.
- Operating cash flow was $83.6M, with free cash flow of $67.1M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $1.8B as of September 30, 2022.
- As of September 30, 2022, we had about 2,600 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 44% from about 1,800 as of September 30, 2021.
- Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook: Revenue between $445 million and $449 million vs. consensus of $447.7; Non-GAAP operating income between $56 million and $60 million; Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.18 and $0.20 vs. consensus of $0.13, assuming approximately 347 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
- Full Year 2022 Outlook: Revenue between $1.650 billion and $1.654 billion vs. consensus of $1.63B; Non-GAAP operating income between $300 million and $304 million; Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.90 and $0.92 vs. consensus of $0.79, assuming approximately 346 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
