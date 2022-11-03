Moderna GAAP EPS of $2.53 misses by $0.66, revenue of $3.36B misses by $170M
Nov. 03, 2022
- Moderna press release (NASDAQ:MRNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.53 misses by $0.66.
- Revenue of $3.36B (-32.4% Y/Y) misses by $170M.
- Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.4 billion compared to $5.0 billion in the same period in 2021, mainly due to a decline in sales of the Company's COVID-19 vaccines.
- Revenue from advance purchase agreements for anticipated delivery in 2022 expected to be $18 to $19 billion, following delay of certain deliveries into 2023 due to short-term supply constraints
Completed $3 billion share repurchase plan announced in February 2022; commenced August 2022 $3 billion share repurchase program
