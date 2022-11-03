Crocs Non-GAAP EPS of $2.97 beats by $0.36, revenue of $985.09M beats by $41.32M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:07 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Crocs press release (NASDAQ:CROX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.97 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $985.09M (+57.4% Y/Y) beats by $41.32M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Consolidated revenues to now be approximately $3.455B to $3.520B vs. consensus of $3.46B;Crocs Brand revenues to now be $2.605B to $2.630B; HEYDUDE Brand revenues to still be approximately $850M to $890M; Adjusted operating income to now be approximately $920M to $950M and adjusted operating margin to be approximately 27%; GAAP tax rate of approximately 25% and non-GAAP effective tax rate to now be approximately 21%; Adjusted diluted earnings per share to now be between $9.95 and $10.30 vs. consensus of $10.06; Capital expenditures to now be approximately $150M to $170M.

