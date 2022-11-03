Lightspeed Commerce GAAP EPS of -$0.53 in-line, revenue of $183.7M beats by $0.77M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:07 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), LSPD:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lightspeed Commerce press release (NYSE:LSPD): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 in-line.
- Revenue of $183.7M (+37.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.77M.
- Subscription revenue of $74.5 million, an increase of 25%
- Transaction-based revenue of $101.3 million, an increase of 56%
- Net loss of ($79.9) million, or ($0.53) per share, as compared to a net loss of ($59.1) million, or ($0.43) per share, representing (43.5)% of revenue versus (44.4)%. After adjusting for certain items such as acquisition-related costs and share-based compensation, Adjusted Loss1 was ($7.5) million, or ($0.05) per share1
- Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of ($8.5) million, representing (4.6)% of revenue1 versus previously-established outlook of an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of ($10.0) million
- As at September 30, 2022, Lightspeed had ~$863 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
