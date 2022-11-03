Lightspeed Commerce GAAP EPS of -$0.53 in-line, revenue of $183.7M beats by $0.77M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:07 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), LSPD:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Lightspeed Commerce press release (NYSE:LSPD): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 in-line.
  • Revenue of $183.7M (+37.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.77M.
  • Subscription revenue of $74.5 million, an increase of 25%
  • Transaction-based revenue of $101.3 million, an increase of 56%
  • Net loss of ($79.9) million, or ($0.53) per share, as compared to a net loss of ($59.1) million, or ($0.43) per share, representing (43.5)% of revenue versus (44.4)%. After adjusting for certain items such as acquisition-related costs and share-based compensation, Adjusted Loss1 was ($7.5) million, or ($0.05) per share1
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of ($8.5) million, representing (4.6)% of revenue1 versus previously-established outlook of an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of ($10.0) million
  • As at September 30, 2022, Lightspeed had ~$863 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.