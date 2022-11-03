Peloton Interactive GAAP EPS of -$1.20 misses by $0.55, revenue of $616.5M misses by $20.56M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:08 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Peloton Interactive press release (NASDAQ:PTON): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.20 misses by $0.55.
  • Revenue of $616.5M (-23.4% Y/Y) misses by $20.56M.
  • Gross profit was $217.2 million, yielding a gross margin of 35.2% (vs. our ~35% guidance).
  • Connected Fitness gross margin of (27.2)% was negatively impacted by the increase to our Tread+ recall reserve and related logistics expenses. Excluding these items, adjusted Connected Fitness Gross margin was (11.6)% for the quarter, and adjusted total Gross Margin was 38.3%.
  • Q2 2023 Outlook: Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions 2.77M; Total Revenue $1,133.9M; Total Gross Margin 24.8%; Adjusted EBITDA $(266.5)M.
  • Shares -15.18% PM.

