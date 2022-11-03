Papa John's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.07, revenue of $511M misses by $3.33M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:08 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Papa John's press release (NASDAQ:PZZA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $511M (-0.3% Y/Y) misses by $3.33M.
- North America comparable sales were down less than one percent from a year ago and up 30% on a three-year stack. International comparable sales were down 10% and up 19% on a three-year stack.
- Global system-wide restaurant sales were $1.20 billion(a), a 0.5% increase over the prior year third quarter.
- 18 net unit openings in the third quarter primarily within International markets; net unit openings in 2022 now expected to be between 240 and 260 units.
