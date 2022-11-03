Tecnoglass beats top and bottom line, increases FY outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 7:11 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Tecnoglass press release (NYSE:TGLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $201.8M (+54.8% Y/Y) beats by $32.05M.

  • Revenues Driven Entirely by Organic Growth in Both Single-Family Residential and Commercial Businesses -

    - Record Gross Margin of 52.2%, Up 1300 Basis Points Year-Over-Year -

    - Record Net Income of $46.9 Million and $0.98 Per Diluted Share -

    - Adjusted EBITDA1 More Than Doubled Year-Over-Year to $78.5 Million, or 38.9% of Total Revenues -

    - Cash Flow from Operations of $29.1 Million Drives All Time Low Leverage Now Standing at 0.4x -

    - Backlog Expanded 21.1% Year-Over-Year to a Record $696.9 Million

  • Increases Full Year 2022 Growth Outlook to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $240 Million to $255 Million on Total Revenues of $680 Million to $700 Million

