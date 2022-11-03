AerCap Non-GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.82, revenue of $1.72B beats by $70M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:12 AM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • AerCap press release (NYSE:AER): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.82.
  • Revenue of $1.72B (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Significant deleveraging in the third quarter of 2022: adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.69 to 1 at September 30, 2022.
  • Raising full year 2022 adjusted EPS estimate to range of $8.00 to $8.50 from previous range of $6.50 to $7.00, given strong performance year to date and fourth quarter outlook.
  • Executed 255 transactions in the third quarter of 2022, including 184 lease agreements, 34 purchases and 37 sales.
  • 100% of new aircraft order book placed through 2023.
  • 23% margin on gain on sale of assets sold in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Agreement executed for up to 30 Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter conversions.

