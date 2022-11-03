Bruker Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66, revenue of $638.9M; raises FY guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 7:13 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Bruker press release (NASDAQ:BRKR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66.
  • Revenue of $638.9M (+4.9% Y/Y).
  • Q3 2022 reported revenue growth of 4.9% year-over-year (yoy); organic revenue growth of 12.7%
  • Q3 2022 GAAP operating margin 20.6%; non-GAAP operating margin 22.4%, up 180 basis points yoy
  • Q3 2022 GAAP EPS $0.59; non-GAAP EPS $0.66, up 4.8% yoy
  • Given strong year-to-date performance and high backlog, Bruker is raising its FY 2022 guidance for organic revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin expansion.
  • Raises FY outlook: expects 1.5% to 3.5% year-over-year reported revenue growth, including:
    • organic revenue growth of 8% to 10%, up from prior guidance of 7% to 9% organic growth
    • M&A revenue contributions of approximately 1.5%, with no change from prior guidance
    • foreign currency translation headwinds of approximately 8% versus prior guidance of 6%

