Bombardier Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.36, revenue of $1.5B misses by $70M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:14 AM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRBF), BDRAF, BBD.A:CA, BBD.B:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bombardier press release (OTCQX:BDRBF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $1.5B (+3.4% Y/Y) misses by $70M, with full-year deliveries on track for more than 120 aircraft.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter rose to $210M, a 48% year-over-year improvement. 
  • Backlog has grown by $300M to $15B since the end of second quarter; the third quarter unit book-to-bill of 1.3 reflects strong order activity.
  • Free cash flow was at $52M in the third quarter of 2022, on track to meet the revised guidance of greater than $515M for the year announced in the previous quarter.

