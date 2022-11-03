Cardiovascular Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.04, revenue of $59.67M beats by $0.33M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:14 AM ETCardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cardiovascular Systems press release (NASDAQ:CSII): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $59.67M (+2.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.33M.
- Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance:
- Ward added, “Q1 results were consistent with our expectations. As a result, we are reiterating our fiscal 23 financial guidance. This guidance assumes continued improvement in US hospital procedure volumes and no new COVID headwinds over the course of the year. We believe the market recovery combined with improving commercial execution, competitive momentum, new product introductions and international expansion will drive our annual revenue to a range of $255 to $265 million, representing 8% to 12% annual growth.”
- For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, CSI reiterates the following guidance:
- Revenue of $255 million to $265 million vs $258.12M consensus.
