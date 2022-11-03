Installed Building Products Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.20, revenue of $719.1M beats by $45.83M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:15 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Installed Building Products press release (NYSE:IBP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $719.1M (+41.1% Y/Y) beats by $45.83M.
- Net income increased 74.8% to $61.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.8% to a record $120.2 million
- At September 30, 2022, IBP had $228.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments
- Published annual 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report highlighting the positive impact the Company is making for all stakeholders
- Declared third quarter dividend of $0.315 per share which was paid to shareholders on September 30, 2022
- Returned $21.5 million to shareholders in the third quarter through dividends and share repurchases
