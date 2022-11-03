Installed Building Products Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.20, revenue of $719.1M beats by $45.83M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:15 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Installed Building Products press release (NYSE:IBP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $719.1M (+41.1% Y/Y) beats by $45.83M.
  • Net income increased 74.8% to $61.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.8% to a record $120.2 million
  • At September 30, 2022, IBP had $228.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments
  • Published annual 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance  report highlighting the positive impact the Company is making for all stakeholders
  • Declared third quarter dividend of $0.315 per share which was paid to shareholders on September 30, 2022
  • Returned $21.5 million to shareholders in the third quarter through dividends and share repurchases

