Humana announces $1B accelerated share buybacks

Nov. 03, 2022 7:17 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)UNHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Humana corporate headquarters. Humana acquired a 40 percent share of Kindred at Home services II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Health insurer Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced plans to buy back $1.0B worth of the company's common stock on Thursday under separate accelerated share repurchase agreements with Goldman Sachs and Mizuho as part of a $3B stock repurchase program announced in February.

  • Per the terms, Humana (HUM) will pay $1B to the dealers for an initial delivery of nearly 1.5M shares. The final transactions under the agreements are expected to settle in Q4 2022.
  • The deals for accelerated share buybacks come in the wake of the company's Q3 2022 financials that exceeded Street forecasts with a ~10% YoY rise in revenue and 150bps improvement in the benefits expense ratio.
  • Humana (HUM) shares have outperformed its Medicare rival UnitedHealth (UNH), with a ~20% gain this year, as indicated in this graph.

